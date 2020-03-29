Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Stalling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Stalling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Stalling Obituary
Paul Stalling

Mays Landing - Paul Stalling, 80, of Mays Landing passed on Monday, March 23, 2020. Paul was born to Charlie and Madie (Louder) Stalling, in New York, NY.

Paul graduated from Vineland High School and held a certificate of completion for a Carpentry Apprenticeship. He worked at Vineland Developmental Center, and later at The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey until his retirement.

Paul was a faithful and dedicated member of Union Baptist Temple in Bridgeton where he served in the Men's choir and Bible study. He was a community volunteer delivering and serving food to Newtonville residence.

Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Dianne, children: Tony Stalling, Jermaine Livingston (Venette), Nicole Wesby (Robert), Ronald Ganie (Sarah), Quarn Livingston (Jasmine), a sister Arlene Holland and brother Eugene Stalling (Geraldine), 17 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Home Going celebration will be held at a later date. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -