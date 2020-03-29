|
|
Paul Stalling
Mays Landing - Paul Stalling, 80, of Mays Landing passed on Monday, March 23, 2020. Paul was born to Charlie and Madie (Louder) Stalling, in New York, NY.
Paul graduated from Vineland High School and held a certificate of completion for a Carpentry Apprenticeship. He worked at Vineland Developmental Center, and later at The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey until his retirement.
Paul was a faithful and dedicated member of Union Baptist Temple in Bridgeton where he served in the Men's choir and Bible study. He was a community volunteer delivering and serving food to Newtonville residence.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Dianne, children: Tony Stalling, Jermaine Livingston (Venette), Nicole Wesby (Robert), Ronald Ganie (Sarah), Quarn Livingston (Jasmine), a sister Arlene Holland and brother Eugene Stalling (Geraldine), 17 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Home Going celebration will be held at a later date. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020