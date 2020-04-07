|
|
Paul Warech
Vineland - Paul Warech, age 86 of Vineland, passed away on April 6, 2020 due to complications from the COVID virus. He was born in the village of Zavichost, Poland to the late Sarah (Kohn) and Louis Warech on November 12, 1933. Paul, his four siblings and his parents fled the Nazi regime in 1938, finding refuge in Cuba before emigrating to the United States in May of 1944. A proud American, Paul enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country from 1955 - 1957 in the 7th Infantry Battalion stationed in Fort Benning, GA. Raised in Brooklyn, Paul attended the Yeshivah Torah Vodaath Preparatory School. He later graduated from Ner Yisroel College for Men in Baltimore. Paul married the love of his life, Alice Kaiser, in 1960. The couple settled first in Carmel and later in Vineland, where they continued to live while raising their three children, Michael, Gary, and Diane. Paul was the proprietor of Tri-City Lumber and Hardware in Millville for more than 25 years. Retiring from his own business in 1990, Paul continued to work in the lumber and home building industry in the Vineland area. A loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Paul was happiest in the presence of his family. He was a gracious and humble man with an easy smile and sharp intellect, nicknamed "Uncle Paul Newman" by his nieces and nephews given his resemblance to the actor. A dedicated member of the Beth Israel Synagogue Congregation in Vineland throughout his lifetime, Paul served as a frequent Torah reader and assistant for congregational worship. A remarkable athlete, Paul represented the U.S. Army competing in the National A.A.U. Four-Wall Handball Tournament in New York City in 1956. Gifted with incredible speed and hand-eye coordination, under different circumstances, it was widely surmised that Paul would have easily had a career playing Major League Baseball. His final years were spent at the Lester Senior Living Center in Whippany, NJ. Predeceased by his wife Alice of 59 years, Paul is survived by his three children, Michael, Gary, and Diane; daughters-in-law Susanne Reilly and Tracey Roberts; and five grandsons, Travis, Jacob, Jesse, Zach, and Max; his brother Martin Warech of Mantua; sister-in-law Claire (Goldstein) Warech of Clark; sister and brother-in-law Ruth (Kaiser) and Stanley Rosenblum of Monroe; and many, many loving relatives and friends in the United States, Europe, and Israel. The Warech family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Paul during his last days. His graveside service will be held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Carmel, NJ under the direction of Rone Funeral Home. Due to the COVID pandemic, Shiva will be observed privately and remotely. Memorial donations in honor of Paul may be sent to Congregation Adath Shalom, 841 Mountain Way, Morris Plains, NJ 07950. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. With the overall concern for the well being of everyone concerned and in accordance with executive order #107 signed into law by Governor Murphy, absolutely no public gatherings for any funerals will take place. This is due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Please leave a written condolence for the family at: www.ronefuneralservice.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020