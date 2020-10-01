Paula May
Vineland - Paula May (née Stotsky), 97, of Vineland, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Belitza, Poland, she lived in Vineland for 66 years. Paula was a beautiful woman, filled with energy and love of life. She was a brave woman, who met life's challenges, and overcame them. A Holocaust survivor, she survived together with her husband Louis through the darkest period of our history. Predeceased by her husband, Louis, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage, Paula will be remembered by many working alongside her husband at May Lumber & Supplies on Brewster Road. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing poker with her friends, and playing blackjack in Atlantic City. Paula was a long-time member of Beth Israel Congregation, in Vineland, and an active lifetime member of Hadassah. A woman with a big heart, Paula was a very generous supporter of many charities. Among her many generous gifts was that to create the Office of Internal Medicine at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, Israel. Paula's life and legacy will be celebrated, honored, and cherished by her children Judy Ross (the late Norman), Ruth Manus (Larry), and Isadore May; grandchildren Marc Ross (Angela), Melissa Rose (Brad), Jason Manus, and Allison Silverglate (Jason); and great-grandchildren Lindsey, Ryan and Hudson Rose, Samantha Ross and Ava Silverglate. Memorial contributions in memory of Paula May can be made to: Stockton Holocaust Resource Center, C/O the Louis May Holocaust Scholarship Fund, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway, NJ 08205. A graveside service and burial will be held 12:00 pm on Friday, October 2 at Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Road, Norma, NJ. Due to COVID- 19 restrictions everyone must wear masks and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com