Pauline A.(Vasile) Volk



Vineland - Pauline A.(Vasile) Volk 79 of Vineland went to be with the Lord on Friday 6-12-2020.



She passed peacefully at home. A life long area resident. Pauline had been a homemaker and worked for Vineland Times Journal for over 10 years and Peerless Pearl CO. She greatly enjoyed crocheting, old TV shows and her moon flowers.



She was predeceased by her father and mother Louis Sr. and Mary Vasile. Pauline is survived by her 4 children Albert W. Volk, Louis P. Volk (Debbie), Joseph B. Volk, Scott A. Volk (Kim), 4 grandchildren, Michael, Scott, Steven, Melissa, brother, Louis Vasile Jr. (Claire), and many nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid-19 services will be private.









