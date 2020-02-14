|
Pauline Battistini
Milmay - Pauline Battisttini, daughter of the late George and Anna Kupetz, of Milmay New Jersey passed peacefully on February 13th in the home her father built, where she was born, and where she lived her life with her loving husband, Joseph Battistini. Thriving to the age of 94, Pauline truly lived a rich life and was always ready with a story about her adventures. She loved to tell tales about the trouble she would get into with her brothers Mike, Pope Eye, Eddie, Foxy, and Squeak; whether it was outsmarting their father while sowing the fields or going on a ride-along to throw off suspicion while they were running a bootleg operation during Prohibition. She attended Vineland High School and was a standout member of the basketball team. After graduating, she served her country as a Federal Bomb Inspector penning her seal of approval "OK PK". After wartime, she became a typist for the Atlantic County Surrogate's office, where she rose to the position of Deputy Surrogate at work and Captain of the Diamond Bowling Team capturing the Championship Trophy in 1949-1950, bringing her time at the office to a total of 42 years. As a young, independent lady she met Joe Batt, and made a match for life. They were a true pair owning and operating their successful restaurant The Harding House when they weren't off traveling together to the Poconos, their honeymoon in New Orleans, and their vacation homes in Ft. Lauderdale and Fenwick Island. One of Pauline's biggest challenges in life was sitting still, and she could often be seen outside working in the garden with Joe Batt, visiting her son Gary and her two grandchildren, Jackie and Dominick, spending a day at the racetrack betting on their horses, or popping over to Kupetz Bar to see her niece Debbie and share a laugh with friends. She is preceded in death by her dear husband Joseph Battistini; daughter-in-law Dr. Michelle Battistini; siblings Anna, Helen, Florence, Mary, Walter, Eddie, George, Joe, and John. Pauline will be remembered in death by her son Gary Battistini, and grandchildren Jackie Dris (Battistini) and Dominick Battistini. Pauline was a vibrant and proud woman, and would want to be remembered not with tears, but with a smile and a laugh. She always had a mischievous sparkle in her eye, and would never say no to a Malibu Bay Breeze (a small one). A church visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 8:45am to 9:45am followed by a funeral mass at 10am from Padre Pio Parish- Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Burial will be in St Mary's Cemetery, 736 Union Road, Vineland. Donations in memory of Pauline may be made to: Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020