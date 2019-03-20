|
Pauline Jenkins
Vineland - Pauline C (DiMatteo) Jenkins, 87, died peacefully at home March 19, 2019.
Born in Malaga, she resided in Vineland for 66 years. She was a member of the Vineland Senior Action Club and a past member of the Italian American Society.
Pauline was employed by The Vineland Board of Education as a bus driver for 25 years. She loved her job because of the relationships she developed with the children and coworkers. Pauline, known to her friends as "Pud", was an avid flower and vegetable gardener, as well as a bird watcher. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and still rolled her own meatballs. She always had a kind word, beautiful smile and pleasant demeaner. She lived for her friends, family and hot peppers!
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Jean Gale, grandchildren, Katie and Lyle Gale, James Jenkins, Jr and great grandchildren Alexis, Travis and Paisley Jenkins.
Pauline was predeceased by her parents, Carmen and Charina (Capo) DiMatteo , her husband, Richard (Dick) Jenkins in 1980 and son, James (Jimmy) Jenkins. Pauline was also predeceased by her long time companion, Frank Berry and her 8 brothers and sisters, Maurice DiMatteo, Mary Coulter, Jennie Tobolski, Joseph DiMatteo, Josephine Costanza, Christine Tarvin, Jeanne Lacey, and Louis DiMatteo.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will follow at 7 PM. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 20, 2019