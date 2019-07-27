Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of Our Lady Of Victories
202 Northwest Boulevard
Landisville, NJ
View Map
Bridgeton - Pauline (Capelli) Melli, 84, of Bridgeton, passed away on Thursday morning, July 25, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center. She was born and raised in Landisville to the late Philomena and Salvatore Capelli, later moving to Bridgeton. Pauline worked for many years as a seamstress for Crown Clothing in Vineland. She was very artistic; she enjoyed making ceramics and crocheting. Pauline also enjoyed playing bingo and was an avid doll collector. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Melli; her sister, Irene Wallace. She was a true mother to her many nieces & nephews. Along with her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Anna Marie Zorzi; brother, Salvatore "Buster" Capelli; nephews, Salvatore Capelli III & Steven Capelli; and her niece, Judy Wallace. A church visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of Our Lady Of Victories, 202 Northwest Boulevard, Landisville. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 27, 2019
