Pauline P. Albanese
Millville - Pauline P. (Starzewski) Albanese, age 99 of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Millville, passed away Monday evening, October 28, 2019.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA to the late Paul and Michalina (Bieges) Starzewski, she moved to Millville with her family when she was 12 years old. Pauline graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1938, and in 1942, she received her RN from Chester General Hospital.
In 1943 Pauline reported to the Tilton General Hospital in Ft. Dix, NJ for active duty. She was appointed Reserve Nurse with the Army Nurse Corps. with the rank of Second Lieutenant. She was relieved from active duty with the military services in 1944. She then attended Glassboro State College, working towards her BA degree.
For 31 years, Pauline worked as a nurse, beginning with the Old Soldiers Home in Vineland, and retiring from the Vineland Developmental Center. She volunteered at the Millville Hospital for 20 years, and served on the Board with the Hospital Auxiliary.
She was an avid reader, and a great traveler. She loved doing crossword puzzles and going to the casinos.
For 68 years, she was married to Nicholas before he passed away in 2012. She was also predeceased by her brother Michael Starzewski; and her sister Frances Snihur and her husband Michael. Pauline will be sadly missed by her daughter Donale McColloch and her husband David of Bluffton, SC.
Private services and entombment were conducted in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360 or to the .
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019