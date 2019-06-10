Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Buena Borough - Pearl Coltri (nee Recchio), 97, of Buena Borough, passed away on Friday morning June 7, 2019 at the Millville Center after a brief illness. Pearl was born in Franklin Twp. and was a longtime resident of Buena. She was 1 of 8 children born to the late Rachila (Ferrucci) & Luigi Recchio. She was the wife of the late Norman E. Coltri who died in 1988. She was also pre deceased by her brothers Tony & Pat and sisters Tess, Chip, Rose & Mary.

Pearl was a loving wife, mother & grandmother. She and her husband operated the family farm and also co-owned & operated with her family the Bob White Custard Stand on Rt. 40 in Landisville for 23 yrs. In later years she enjoyed working at Tony's Lunch. She was very self-sufficient and cared for her home and yard, cutting the grass, gardening, and feeding her animals. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, & canning.

Pearl is survived by her 2 sons & daughter in-laws; Norman R. & Vicki Coltri, Bill & wife Katie Coltri, 3 Grandchildren; Kevin, David & Melissa, 1 sister; Lena Coia, Nephews; Louis Coltri & Tom Cerino as well as many other nieces & nephews

And her faithful companions Lacy & CawCaw

Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday June 12th from 10:30-11:30 at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM. Burial will be in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 10, 2019
