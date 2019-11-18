|
|
Pedro A Quintana, Sr.
Vineland - Pedro A. Quintana, Sr., 68 of Vineland passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Pedro enjoyed gardening, dancing, singing and listening to music. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was the pillar of the family and enjoyed helping people.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Quintana; his children, Pedro Quintana, Jr (Marisol), Rosita, Billy, Jose D., Lissette, Jonathon and Jennifer Quintana; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; 4 sisters and 1 brother.
He is predeceased by his mother, Josefa Acosta and 1 brother.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Pedro will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019