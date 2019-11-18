Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Quintana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro A. Quintana Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro A. Quintana Sr. Obituary
Pedro A Quintana, Sr.

Vineland - Pedro A. Quintana, Sr., 68 of Vineland passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.

Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Pedro enjoyed gardening, dancing, singing and listening to music. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was the pillar of the family and enjoyed helping people.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Quintana; his children, Pedro Quintana, Jr (Marisol), Rosita, Billy, Jose D., Lissette, Jonathon and Jennifer Quintana; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; 4 sisters and 1 brother.

He is predeceased by his mother, Josefa Acosta and 1 brother.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Pedro will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -