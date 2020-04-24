Services
Vineland - Mr. Pedro Medina Sanchez, of Vineland, New Jersey passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Pedro was born to parents Jose Medina and Aurora Sanchez on February 22, 1938 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. He was the eldest of three children. In 1959 at the age of 21, Pedro moved to New York City to work for the General Electric Company where he worked for the next 40 years. On April 24, 1963, Pedro married Nereida Ayala at Saint Mary's Church on Grand Street in Manhattan, New York City. They remained married for 57 years.

Nereida survives at home. Other survivors include his sister Lydia, his two sons Pedro, Jr., from New Hamburg, New York, and Eliezer (Jaclyn Ross) from Baltimore, Maryland, and four grandchildren, Juliette, William, Ezra and Maya.

Pedro's family acknowledges the great care and services which he received at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Jefferson University Philadelphia, PA

A memorial services will be private.

The family is grateful for condolences. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of choosing in memory of Pedro Medina.

