Pedro Vincente Cordero Rivera
Vineland - Pedro Vincente Cordero Rivera, age 93 of Vineland, loving husband and father of six children, departed peacefully as he answered the call from God on Wednesday, August 28, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Dom Pedro, as he was known by many, was born on April 05, 1926 in Utuado, to the late Pedro Vincente and Evangelista Cordero Rivera. He arrived to Vineland in 1949, to begin a family and start a new life. He worked at Shieldalloy in Newfield, NJ for several years and retired from there. On January 16, 1954, he married Virginia Caraballo and they raised one daughter, Ruthie Alvarado and five sons, Moses, Ezekiel, Ishmael, Lemuel and Peter.
Dom Pedro had a passion for gardening, as he was a farmer by heart and trade. No matter what, no matter where, he would find the time and a space to cultivate his hobby. He was remarkable at this task and his family and friends would enjoy the fruit of his labor at harvest. Another talent Dom Pedro was great at was cooking. He enjoyed sharing the responsibility of cooking for the family. He was also strong in his faith and attended his home town church, Spanish Assembly of God, in Vineland, NJ, under the direction of the Pastors and friends, who began the first Spanish Pentecostal Church in Vineland. His faith was his strongest attribute and no matter what, even on his final days, he remained faithful. His legacy will be a reminder to everyone. A verse in the Bible, out of many, can sum it up. It is found in 2 Timothy 4:7. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Pedro lived believing this in the hopes to share this with family, friends, and others.
Dom Pedro was also an avid music lover and a great singer. He enjoyed the sounds of his friend's guitar, William Marrero, as he played his favorite church hymns. Dom Pedro was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his strong will to work hard for his family.
He was predeceased by his daughter Ruth Alvarado and by his son Ishmael Cordero.
Pedro is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Virginia (Caraballo) Cordero of Vineland. His four sons; Moses Cordero and wife Neilsa of Louisville, KY., Ezekiel Cordero of Millville, Lemuel Cordero and wife Maria of Vineland and Peter Cordero and wife Patricia of Millville. Along with 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral services will be held on Friday August 30th at 7:00 pm and again on Saturday, August 31st at 9:30 am at the Spanish Assembly of God Church, 512 S. 3rd St. Vineland. Interment will follow Saturday's service in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland.
Family and friends may gather on Friday evening from 6:00-7:00 pm at the Church and again on Saturday morning from 8:30-9:30 am.
Donations in memory of Pedro may be made to the Spanish Assembly of God Church, 512 S. 3rd St. Vineland, NJ 08360.
Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 30, 2019