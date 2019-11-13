|
Peter G. Romeo
Bridgeton - Peter G. Romeo, 84, of Bridgeton passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday evening November 11, 2019, after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease, a battle which he endured with strength and dignity.
Pete was born in Vineland and was the son of the late Leon and Rose (nee Tuso) Romeo.
He was the husband of Danielle Romeo who just passed away on November 3rd. Pete and Danielle were married for close to 40 years.
As a father, Pete was devoted to his children, Rochelle Mondile (Stephen), Peter Romeo (Karen), Lisa Volovar (Eddie), and Jacqueline Romeo and was the beloved brother to Maryann Romeo of Clearwater, FL. He shared memories and love as "Pop Pop" to his five grandchildren, Stephen, DJ, Peter, Carina, and Carmella. He will be sadly missed by many close friends and other relatives.
He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in 1953 and attended LaSalle University before voluntarily enlisting to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Gelnhausen, Germany before being honorably discharged in 1958.
Pete enjoyed a lifelong and successful career as an entrepreneur in the car business and was a family member and part owner of Sorantino Cadillac in Bridgeton. He also ran Carll's Corner Dodge, Cumberland County Imports, and started P.G.R. Motors before retiring.
He was an avid sports fan and especially loved and played basketball, golf and baseball. Also the oldest active member of Hickory Gun Club, he enjoyed many years of hunting, club events and camaraderie with many close friends.
Pete will always be remembered for his sharp wit and one-liners which will be carried on forever by his family and friends.
Very special gratitude for the loving support that was provided to Pete and Danielle by their private care giver, Robin Higbee and the Red Oak Hospice team; especially their nurse, Sara and care giver, Michelle, as well as the ministry and inspiration provided by hospice chaplain, R.J.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross / Church of the Immaculate Conception, 312 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton on Friday morning November 15th at 11 o'clock.
Friends will be received at the church on Friday morning from 9:30 until 11:00.
The burial will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (https://act.alz.org/donate) or Red Oak Hospice, 154 Sunny Slope Drive, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019