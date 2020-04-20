|
|
Peter Gentile
Vineland - Peter Anthony Gentile, 88, of Vineland passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home. He was born in Vineland to the late Pasquale and Sarah Gentile. He graduated from Vineland High School with the class of 1950. Peter served on the USS Saipan with the US Navy during the Korean War. He met and married his wife Anne in 1957 and they were married for 62 years. Peter worked as a printer having worked for various printing shops in Vineland. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Bridgeton, The American Legion Post 95, The Elks #733 and the Recreation Club. Peter enjoyed gardening, drawing things especially Christmas cards and traveling with Anne. He is survived by his two sons Michael Gentile (Jolene) and Mark Gentile (Debby); four grandchildren Justin (Nicole), Dylan, Gianna & Michael and his 3 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Peter was predeceased by his wife Anne; sister Sarah Dannenhoffer and his brother Pasquale Gentile. Burial will be private for his immediate family at Siloam Cemetery. Donations in memory of Peter may be made to: , 527 Plymouth Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 270 E Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020