Peter L. Loper
Bridgeton - Peter L. Loper, 54, of Bridgeton passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in Elmer to the late John R. Loper and Laura Jean Shover Loper, he had been a resident of Bridgeton for the past 10 years. Prior to that, Peter had lived in Vineland, Malaga and Williamstown. Peter had been employed as a car salesman at Car Corner in Vineland with his long time companion Diane Yanni. He had also been employed at many local car dealerships for over 30 years including; RK Chevrolet in Vineland, Peppy's Auto Group in Vineland, Vann Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Vineland and Mercedes Benz in Atlantic City. Peter is a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. serving during peacetime and was stationed in Hawaii, Japan and Pensacola, FL. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and spending time with his three sons. One of his great joys in life was attending the plays, music events and sporting events of his three boys.
He is survived by; his sons, Gunner L. Loper (Molly Kahl-Winter) of Marlton, Garrett L. Loper of Millville and Gavin L. Loper of Millville; his long time companion, Diane Yanni and her son, Alex Palatajko of Pittsgrove Twp.; the mother of his children, Yolanda Garcia Balicki and her husband, Bob of Millville and three brothers, Ralph Jillard, Bill Jillard and Brian Jillard. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gene "John" Jillard. Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, March 2nd at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery in Hopewell Twp. Visitations for friends and family will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday evening,
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2019