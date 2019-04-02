|
Peter Melnyk
Millville - Peter Melnyk, age 92 of Millville, passed away Sunday morning, March 24, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Born in Stratyn, Ukraine to the late Dymtro and Anna (Bazan) Melnyk, Peter left home at age 18 during the war, and moved through Europe. In 1951 he immigrated to Canada, and then to the United States in 1962. He became a proud citizen of the United States on September 20, 1983.
Peter married his late wife, Blanche, and they shared over 53 years of marriage together.
He worked as a lumberjack before immigrating to America, and then worked as a knitter at Steveco Merbek in Bridgeton. In later years, he worked as a custodian and maintenance worker at Pittsgrove Twp. School for ten years and retired in 1991.
Peter was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Millville. He belonged to the Ukrainian National Home and was also a member of the St. Nicks Club. Reading, stamp collecting, and doing puzzles were some of Peter's favorite pastimes. Most of all, Peter treasured the time that he was able to share with his family and friends.
Peter will be sadly missed by his two nieces, JoAnn Starn and husband Michael of Halifax, VA and Angela Leporino and husband Danny of Lutz, FL; one nephew James Frampton of Front Royal, VA; and great nephew Kyle Kouhoupt and wife Samantha of Vineland. He was predeceased by his late wife, Blanche (Kolisnyk) Melnyk in April 2016; and one sister Helen Melnyk.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 801 Carmel Road, Millville. There will be a viewing on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Parastas Service beginning at 8 p.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions in Peter's memory be made to the church.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Peter Melnyk may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 2, 2019