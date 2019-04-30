Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Cemetery
Vineland, NJ
Peter R. Souders, Jr.

Vineland - Peter R. Souders, Jr., 58, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday April 15, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ surrounded by his family after an extended illness. Pete was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Peter R. "Pete" Souders, Sr.

Pete worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator with his late father and in later years with his cousin Wayne at Souders Excavating LLC. He was a Vineland High School graduate Class of 1978. Pete enjoyed hunting, NASCAR racing, antique trucks and was a member of the S.J. Chapter of ATHS (Antique Truck Historical Society) & the Antique Truck Club of America. He enjoyed visiting the many summer chicken barbecues throughout the area.

He is survived by his wife; Stacey (nee Gamble), Mother: Marlene D. "Cookie" Souders, sister & brother-in-law; Sherry & John Larcher, nieces: Brooke & Brittney Larcher, feline companions; Graciefur, Quincy, Roger & George.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM on Saturday May 4th in the Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
