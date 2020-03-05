|
Peter Sikking
Vineland - Peter Nicholas Sikking, Sr., 85, of Vineland, New Jersey, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020. After an extended illness, he passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born in Vineland, New Jersey, December 20, 1934. He is predeceased by his parents, Arnold Sikking, Sr. and Clasina Sikking (Van Steyn). He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, and was a member of the Army National Guard. He enjoyed chopping wood, relaxing in his reclining chair, watching NASCAR racing, and had an obsession with ice cream. He had two undeniable passions throughout his life: his family and flower farming. Peter was a gentle and loving father who proudly devoted himself to his family. He worked tirelessly throughout his life to ensure that they all had an abundance of love and a lifetime of cherished memories, including yearly vacations to Walt Disney World, and tractor-pulled sled rides through the snow. When he was not spending time with his family, he was working on Sikking Farms, a three-hundred acre flower farm that he owned and operated along with his son Peter Sikking, Jr., brother John Sikking , and nephew Michael Sikking (Linda). In addition to working here, he also raised his family on this same farm and lived here for over fifty-nine years. He was a warm and caring soul who took pleasure in the simplicity of life. Peter is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Sikking (Hand); son, sidekick, and shadow, Peter Sikking, Jr.(the father and son duo known as Pete and Re-Pete); daughter Deborah "Debbie" Belfi, son Stephen Sikking (Cherie), daughter Carol Varallo, and daughter Patricia "Patty" McKeon. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Candice Gay (Eddie), Cory Sikking (Nicole); Aaron Belfi; Jessica Sikking Campbell (Cooper), Nicholas Sikking, Christine Sikking; Luke Varallo, Sarah Varallo; Julia McKeon, and Kyle McKeon. Additionally, he is survived by five great grandchildren: Lilianna "Lily" Sikking, Jaxon "JP" Sikking; Milania Belfi, Giavanna Belfi; and Paget Campbell. Lastly, he is survived by three siblings: sister Mary Garton (Sikking), brother John Sikking, and brother Arnold Sikking, Jr. He is predeceased by his brother Herman Sikking (survived by Linda). A church visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10 from 9:15am to 11:15am followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 am from Padre Pio Parish- Church Of Our Lady of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Inurnment will be in Our Lady Of Pompeii Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020