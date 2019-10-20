|
|
Peter Stanfa
Bridgeton - Peter Stanfa, 94, of Bridgeton passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home.
Born in Vineland to the late Samuel Stanfa and Vita Lena Sacco Stanfa, he was the husband of the late Norma Lunsford Stanfa. Peter had been a resident of Bridgeton for over 70 years and before that he had lived in Vineland.
Prior to his retirement, Peter had been employed by Owens-Illinois Glass Co. in Bridgeton. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country during World War II.
He is survived by his two children, Frank Stanfa and his wife, Donna of Upper Deerfield Twp. and Terri McLaughlin and her husband, David of Vineland; three grandchildren, Kevin Stanfa, Kelly Hilbert and Courtney Reed; a sister, Josephine Hustedde and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five brothers, John Stanfa, Nicholas Stanfa, Solve "Sal" Stanfa, Michael Stanfa and Joseph Stanfa and a grandson, Nicholas A. Stanfa.
Services were held privately at the convenience of the family with interment at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019