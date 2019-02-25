|
Peter Van Steyn
Marmora - On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Peter Joseph Van Steyn, born on April 3, 1937, passed this life at his home in Marmora, NJ and joins his beloved wife, Catherine "Cass" (Pluta) Van Steyn, who passed on January 14 of this year. He is predeceased by his parents, Peter N.C. and Palma E. Van Steyn. "Pete" leaves behind his daughter, Theresa Schindler (Karl); sons, Peter M. (Cassandra), Michael (Abby), William Coffin (Deborah), and Gregory Coffin (Kristine); grandchildren (for which he will always be their ever-loving "Pop-Pop"): Chuck, Peter, Alyssa, James, Jack, Christopher, Daniel, Evan, William, Jessie, Joseph; great-grandchildren: Natalia, Harper, Kara, Andrew, Audrey, and Jackson; and sisters: Bernice Van Steyn-Weiss (Nathan Weiss deceased), Gloria A. Mohr (Kent), and Dorothy A. Harth (Richard). Living most of his life in Newfield, NJ, Pete graduated from Sacred Heart High school in Vineland, NJ. He then joined Vineland's National Guard unit and went into the family wholesale flower growing business. Within a few years and following his parents' retirement, he became the business's sole proprietor, retaining the business name of Wisteria Bulb Farm. After much study and experimentation, Pete brought mass production of tulips to the east coast and became the largest tulip grower (under plastic) on the eastern seaboard. During that time, he pursued his interest in politics and was elected committeeman for Franklin Township. Following his retirement from the business, he and his wife, Cass, purchased the Cutlass Motel in Wildwood Crest, NJ which they operated for many years and which allowed him to enjoy his life at the shore with Cass. Throughout his life, Pete worked hard and strove to be the best he could be in whatever he pursued. He inspired his children to do the same and was extremely proud of them, their families, and their accomplishments. He and Cass brought two families together and made one. It was always about their children. In addition, he had several passions-cooking (he enjoyed treating his family and friends to his fine culinary creations), gardening (he became known as the "Professor" by his neighbors as a result of his extensive knowledge of nutrients and growing techniques), books, and the study of the Civil War (he was self-taught and enjoyed lively discussions on the subject). His legacy of perseverance, creativity, and love will live on in the hearts of all those whom he touched. A CHURCH visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:15 to 11:15 AM at Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of Saint Rose Of Lima, 104 Catawba Avenue Newfield. His funeral mass will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 25, 2019