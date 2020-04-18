|
|
Philip E. Kaslon
Vineland - Philip E. Kaslon, 73, of Vineland, NJ left us on Friday April 10, 2020. Phil was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Vineland where he was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Beatrice (Estherman) & Nathan Kaslon. He was also pre deceased by his brother Arthur, granddaughter Michelle & father in-law Jack Raven, Sr.
Phil began working at an early age on his parent's poultry farm. He graduated from Vineland High School Class of 1965. Phil enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served 4 years during the Vietnam War and was Honorably Discharged as a Sgt. Upon returning to Vineland he was employed at Shop Rite for 10 yrs before starting his own business K & H Coins, located on Landis Ave which he still operated until the pandemic. Philip was a self-taught Numismatic, a hobby which began as a young boy. He was a lifelong member of the Numismatic Society, was an avid reader particular in the fields of cosmology and WW II.
Phil is survived by his wife of 32 yrs; Bonnie J. (Raven), 3 children; Michael (Maria) Kaslon, Susan R. (Jeremy) Stowe, Lindsay C. Kaslon, 7 Grandchildren & 4 Great Grandchildren, Mother in-law; Alta Raven, Brother in-law; Jack Raven, Jr. and dedicated secretary and close family friend of 25 years Amy Harker
Private graveside funeral services will be in the Alliance Cemetery. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020