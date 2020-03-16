|
|
Philip Girardi
Buena - Philip R. Girardi, 66, of Buena, New Jersey passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 11, 1953 in Philadelphia. He was the son of Sue and the late Philip Girardi. He was the oldest of four siblings and enjoyed many memories with family and friends growing up in Landisville.
Philip attended schools in Landisville and Minotola and graduated Vineland High School in 1972, Cumberland County College in 1974, and the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor's degree in Education. He then worked many years in retail, doing business in Kentucky, Michigan, and Pennsylvania before owning and operating "Girardi Shoes," in the Burlington Center Mall in Burlington, New Jersey. From a young age, Philip showed signs of interest in entrepreneurship and was proud to have won the award in second grade at Donini School for selling the most magazines of any student. This interest carried on for the rest of his life, and for his talent in salesmanship, Phil won numerous awards. Another source of pride for Phil was his service as an altar boy at Our Lady of Victory in Landisville and his first newspaper route in Minotola.
In his free time, Phil enjoyed watching many sports, but had a special passion for golf. He loved to play at the nearest club and was a fierce competitor. He also had an interest in music, learning to play the guitar from his grandfather and later becoming a proficient rock bassist. Phil enjoyed his many friends and the laughs he shared with them throughout his life.
He is survived by his mother, Sue (Ciocco) Girardi, Woodbury, NJ, his brother, Stephen Girardi, Madison, NJ, sisters, Lisa Iannelli (Joe), Deptford, NJ and Ellen Rondinelli (Ross), Mercerville, NJ. His former wife, Maryann Quinn, Tampa, Florida, loving daughters, Rosemary and Nina Girardi, Tampa, Florida, and grandchildren, Gracie and Tim. His nephews, Matthew Girardi, Dominic Iannelli, Gabe Molina and niece, Isabel Rondinelli. Along with his many first cousins, Carol and Brenda Bononcini, Judy Watson, Lorraine Oliva, Guy and Ken Ciocco, Lou and Ken Lechner, Marcia Poloff, Richard Ruggeri, Janice Cerrato, and many other close cousins and his uncle, Lou Lechner.
Due to the Coronavirus concerns, a private immediate family only, funeral service will be held at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in the family plot at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020