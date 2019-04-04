|
Philip J. D'Agostino
Hopewell Twp. - Philip J. D'Agostino, 67, of Hopewell Township passed away at his home Tuesday morning April 2, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte (nee Dietz) D'Agostino, sons, Stephen P. D'Agostino Sr. (Shelly Baker D'Agostino) and Philip K. D'Agostino (Amanda Morris D'Agostino), grandchildren, Stephen P. Jr., Ethan Jarrett, Jenna Grace and Ava Mae, sister, Lisa Randazzo (Vincent), step-mother, Agnes D'Agostino and half-brother, Samuel D'Agostino.
The funeral will begin at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Monday morning April 8th at 10:30 and will be followed by a service at The Parish of the Holy Cross/Church of the Immaculate Conception in Bridgeton at 11.
The burial will take place at Greenwich Presbyterian Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Monday morning from 8:30 until 10:30.
Memorial contributions are requested to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
For a full length obituary please go to Freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 4, 2019