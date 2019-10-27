|
Philip Noboru Hanaoka
Pittsgrove Township - Philip Noboru Hanaoka, 62, founder and owner of Kabuki Hair Designs of Vineland passed away peacefully of Friday morning October 25, 2019 at his Pittsgrove home surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous five year battle with colon cancer.
He was born in Bridgeton Hospital, raised in Seabrook and was a Vineland business owner for over 40 years.
The son of 98-year-old Jane (nee Komura) Hanaoka and the late Katsumi Hanaoka, he has six older siblings and their spouses: Susan and Koji Masatani, Judy and Kazuhiro "Kaz" Omura, Donna and David Cossaboon, Mark and Laura Hanaoka, Christine "Chris" Sparks and Todd Sparks and Perry Hanaoka, who died in 2017. Perry's partner, Pam Corson, also survives him.
Philip is survived by Catherine Ann "Cathy" (nee Hogan) Hanaoka, his wife of 31 years, Drew Katsumi Hanaoka and Drew's partner Kara Prior. Drew and Kara live in Austin, TX.
An avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman, Philip was extremely passionate about mentoring and guiding those around him, especially his son, nieces, nephews and his son's friends.
In 1979, he founded Kabuki Hair Designs with his brother Perry in Vineland. Kabuki has been at its current location at 1231 S Delsea Drive for the last 15 years and is currently run by Cathy and Chris; bringing beauty into the daily lives of others through artistry, mentorship and empathy which was Philip's passion. The hair salon has been home for many friends, family and clients during the last 40 years and will continue to be so for many years into the future in order to carry on Philip's legacy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday afternoon, October 30th at 2 o'clock at the Country Road Bible Church, 188 Husted Station Road in Pittsgrove, where friends may call from 12 Noon until 2. A brief reception will follow the service at the church.
The interment will take place privately at Olivet Cemetery in Pittsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Philip's name to the American Junior Golf Association, 1980 Sports Club Drive, Braselton, GA 30517 or online at AJGA.org
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019