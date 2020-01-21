|
Phillip A. Kemp
Millville - Phillip Anthony Kemp, Sr., 55, of Millville who was affectionately known by "Phil" departed this life on January 17, 2020. Phil was born in Bridgeton to Betty Thomas and Leon Jackson.
Phil was educated in the Shalick school system. Shortly after high school he became a lifelong self-employed auto mechanic.
Phil was a member of Refuge of Grace Ministries under the leadership of Pastor Jeff Robinson, Vineland, NJ.
He enjoyed working on cars, playing pool and horseshoe games. He loved listening to music and spending time with his family.
He leaves his love and memories his three children- Tynyetta Stevenson of Millville, Phillip Jackson, Jr., of Baltimore, Maryland, Phillip Anthony Kemp, III, of VA Beach; his four grandchildren, Edward, Jayveon, Tyquan, Sah'niyah; his mother, Betty Thomas of Vineland, NJ and father, Leon Jackson, Vineland, NJ; his siblings, Lois (Ron) Carroll of Landisville, Cynthia Myrick of North Jersey, Sheila (Ed) Wilson of Bridgeton, Leon (Nema) Jackson of Vineland, NJ, Sylvia (Willie) Rodriguez, 15 Nieces and Nephews.
He was predeceased by Paternal and Maternal grandparents, one brother, Ralph Jackson.
Service will be 11am Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church, 315 W. Plum St., Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020