WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Malaga Methodist Church
Route 40 and Old Delsea Drive
Malaga, NJ
Phyllis Gallucci


1930 - 2019
Millville - Phyllis Gallucci, age 89, went home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was a resident of South Jersey for most of her life, presently residing at the Maurice House in Millville, NJ.

Phyllis was born in Clayton, NJ on August 14, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Virginia (Steelman) Silvers. Her love of music came at a young age when she began studying piano at age 5. She was organist at the Clayton United Methodist Church, Pittsgrove Presbyterian Church and was organist/choir director at the Malaga United Methodist Church for 20 years. After moving to Florida in 1995 she became a member of Christian Life Center Assembly of God Church in Tamarac, where she played the organ and also sang in the choir.

Phyllis was a piano teacher both in New Jersey and Florida, and also a member of the American Guild of Organist in Florida. She was a member of the Clayton Historical Preservation Society and the Newfield Senior Citizens Club in the secretarial position.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Paul. Her sister Caroline Haegele and her brother William Silvers.

Phyllis is survived by her four loving children, Jane Pearce and husband Roger of Vineland, Paul Jr. and wife Christine of Swedesboro, Peter and wife Kathy of Millville and Kenneth and wife Joann of Vineland. Also 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and by many friends she held dear to her heart. Last but not least she is survived by her beautiful cat JoJo.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Phyllis's life at a Memorial Service on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM from the Malaga Methodist Church, Route 40 and Old Delsea Drive Malaga, NJ.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis's memory to Malaga Methodist Church, P.O. Box 890, Malaga, NJ 08328

Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
