Phyllis K. Riley
Millville - Phyllis K. (Burchfield) Riley, age 69 of Millville, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Monday evening, April 6, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Waynesville, NC to the late Otis and Annie (Rathbone) Burchfield, she moved to Millville with her family when she was in grade school, and attended Millville Public Schools. She graduated from Stockton State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work.
Phyllis began working at the Cumberland County Guidance Center. After a few years, she went on to work for the Vineland Developmental Center, as well as, the Bridgeton Crisis Center and retired.
Phyllis loved listening to music, especially the oldies, classic rock, country, and gospel.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Prudence Smaniotto (Dave) of Vineland, Peter Simpkins (Marifel) of GA, and Courtnia Turner (Mike) of GA; her step children, Diane Johnson (Devin) of AZ, Christina Riley of AZ, and Gina Nicole Rosenberger (Caleb) of UT; nine siblings, William Burchfield (Betty) of GA, Herbert Burchfield (Jeannie) of NC, Otis Burchfield (Becky) of GA, Michael Burchfield of Millville, Joseph Burchfield of Shiloh, Carolyn Miller (Archie) of FL, Helen Welch (Bill) of GA, Reba Dooley (Roger) of KY, and Lou Ann Irizarry of Fairton; 10 grandchildren, Stephen Kubiak (Mary) of MN, Tyler Kubiak of Vineland, Kelton Gilbert (Taylor) of GA, Tripp, Tatum and Alexis Turner of GA, Aaron, Arielle, Arriane Simpkins of GA, and Garrett Simpkins of AZ; three step grandchildren, Charlotte and Libby Johnson of AZ, and Zara Rosenberger of UT; two great grandchildren Harrison and Hazel Gilbert of GA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas W. Riley in 2018; her granddaughter Zoe Turner; one sister in law April Burchfield; and one nephew Corey Burchfield.
To ensure the safety of our families from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, graveside services in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville will be held in the near future.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Phyllis Riley may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020