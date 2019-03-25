|
Polena Kronheim
Estell Manor - Polena (Roman) Kronheim, 79, of Estell Manor, passed away at Deborah Heart & Lung Center in Browns Mill, NJ on Wednesday, March, 20, 2019. She was born in Vineland to the late John and Rosa (Nelson) Roman where she remained a lifelong area resident. Polena graduated from Bridgeton High School. She went on to the photography field and worked at Dom's Photo Center in Bridgeton for many years. Polena enjoyed sewing and cooking, she was always preparing meals for get togethers for her family and friends. She was a stubborn woman who always let you know her opinion, but had the kindest of hearts. She took on the role of mother to many and accepted everyone into to heart. She is survived by her loving daughter, Gina Kronheim Shearer; granddaughter Natalie Rose Shearer; family by choice, Leigh Tartaglio, Mary Klaver & Stacey Van Keuren; grandchildren, Michael Lee and James Tartaglio, and Robyn Van Keuren; and her twin sister, Anna Roman; Along with her parents Polena was predeceased by her husband, Robert Kronheim. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1pm to 2pm followed by a funeral service at 2pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 Donations in memory of Polena may be made to: Deborah Heart & Lung Center, P O Box 820, Browns Mill, NJ 08105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 25, 2019