Los Angeles, CA formerly Vineland - Primitiva (Prima) Vazquez 88 years old passed away on Nov. 15th 2019 peacefully at home in Los Angeles, CA accompanied by her daughters and grandchildren under the care of Hospice. Mrs. Vazquez was born in Cidra Puerto Rico. She lived in Vineland, NJ all of her adult life until 7 months ago.

She is survived by her daughters, Nilda (Victor) Estevez of Los Angeles, CA & Maribel (Luis) Cardona of Washington Twp., NJ and step son, Martin Vazquez; 6 grandchildren, Mark, Nydia & Emily Estevez, Elizabeth & Anthony Cardona and Natasha Vazquez; many nieces and nephews in Vineland; her brothers, Juan, Ismael & Ambrosio all from Vineland and her sister, Modesta from Cidra, Puerto Rico. She was predeceased by her son Carlos Vazquez in 1999.

She was a member of the Spanish Catholic church in Vineland. She enjoyed spending time with family and playing bingo.

On November 30th, family and friends are invited to attend the Spanish Catholic Church on 8th Street in Vineland for a 10 AM Saturday Mass Service with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Walnut road. A Celebration of her Life will follow at Merighi's Savoy Inn on Landis ave. Vineland. In lieu of flower, contribution can be made to the Devine Mercy Church of Vineland in her honor.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
