Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Primitivo Muñoz Obituary
Primitivo Muñoz

Vineland - Obituary Notice

Primitivo Muñoz, 81 of Vineland, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home. Born November 21, 1938 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, he lived in Vineland for over 50 years.

Primitivo was employed by Progresso Foods in Vineland as a cook for 25 years.

He was predeceased by his mother, Julia Muñoz.

Primitivo is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elia (Rodriguez) Muñoz; children, Awilda and Marcos Belardo, Hector and Luly Muñoz, Aixa Muñoz and husband Cuco, Freddy Muñoz, Orlando Muñoz, Jose Caban, Maria and Joe Diaz, Esther and Christina Caban; siblings, Maximina Muñoz of PR, Alejita Delgado of Vineland, Hipolita Muñoz of PR, and Gladys and Tony Lynch; grandchildren, Orlando Muñoz II, Mariah, Joey, and Shaniah Diaz, Venesa and Veronica Lopez, Nytasha and Shawn Muñoz, Marcos Antonio and Armando Belardo, Hector, Martin and Joshua Muñoz and Ian Ayala; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be private for immediate family only. Primitivo will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
