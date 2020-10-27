Priscilla Reyes
Vineland - Priscilla Juana Reyes, 93, passed away on October 26, 2020 at her home in Vineland, NJ. She spent her final days surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren. She was born in Manati, Puerto Rico on April 20th, 1927, and came to New York August of 1930. While in New York, Priscilla met and married Rafael Reyes, together they raised their three children in New York and New Jersey. Priscilla was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed trips to the casino, loved dancing, cooking and spending time with her family. In life, she left a legacy to her children, she left her footprints wherever she travelled, and she left her fingerprints on every heart she touched. Priscilla's devotion to her family will forever live on in the generations to come. Lovingly remembered by her children, Ralph Reyes (Jean), Joanne Shubert (John, dec.), and Rodney Reyes (Melissa). Grandchildren Jeremy Romano (Rovena), David Lolli (Amelia), Joshua Reyes, Jared Reyes (Jacinda), Joelle Hamberger (Eric), Priscilla Morrone (Michael), Alexandria Reyes, Orlando Mead-Martinez and Gavin Reyes; great grandchildren, Sofia, Vivienne, Nate, Hayes, Sarah, Oliver, and Blaire; and a host of devoted nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years Rafael Reyes. Funeral services and burial for Priscilla will be private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone bust wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com