Port Norris - R. VIVIAN MORRIS 97, of Port Norris died Friday March 27, 2020 at Millville Center. Born in Millville, she was the daughter of the late Winfield and Rebecca Beakley Dilks and the wife of the late Edward Morris. She was a Port Norris resident the past 76 years.

She worked as a cashier at Newcomb's Market for 53 years where she was loved by her many customers. She was honored as a Living Legend by the Port Norris Historical Society. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Port Norris, Port Norris Fire Company Auxiliary, Port Norris VFW, and the Daughters of America. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family and baking.

Surviving are her daughters, Joyce Lore (Bob) of Cedarville, Donna Pettit of Millville, sister, Winnie Goss of Millville, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son in law Greg Pettit, brother Winfield and his wife Nancy Dilks.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic and governor's order on social gatherings, services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
