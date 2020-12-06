1/1
R. Wayne Miskelly
R. Wayne Miskelly

R. Wayne "Pop" Miskelly, age 75 of Millville, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Millville, Wayne was the owner of Creamer Glass, had worked for Wheaton Scientific and very early in his career had worked in banking industry. He was an avid ham radio operator, enjoyed playing his trumpet, and spending time on the beaches in Sea Isle. Wayne especially enjoyed going out to breakfast with the family. He was predeceased by his parents C. Robert and Helen Miskelly and his first wife Sherry Miskelly.

Wayne is survived by his wife Mary Myers Miskelly; children, Mindy Bagliani (Brent), Keith Miskelly and Todd Miskelly (Linda); grandchildren, Brent, Jason and Miranda; step children, Debra, Dawn and David (Beth) Myers; 7 step grandchildren, and 2 step great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation Wednesday evening from 6:30 PM to 8 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 east Main Street in Millville. A graveside service will be held 11 AM Thursday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Millville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's memory to First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Third Street, Millville, NJ 08332.




Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
