Ralph C. Squillace, Jr.
Little River, SC - Col. Ralph C. Squillace, Jr., US Army Ret, died May 29, 2019 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center in Little River, SC.
Born on October 19, 1942, he was the son of Ralph C. and Doris (Milne) Squillace. Formerly of Vineland, he was a 1960 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. He graduated from The Citadel, Military College of SC, in 1965 and retired from the US Army after many years of dedicated service to our country.
Col. Squillace is survived by his wife, Linda Wilson; sister Mary Wolfe (Walter) of Vineland; two sons, Ralph C. Squillace, III (Stephany) and Tony Squillace; granddaughters Chandler, Megan, Marilyn Joy and Reagan Squillace, as well as 7 nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his younger brothers Richard in 2005 and Robert in 2014.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 9 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 17, 2019