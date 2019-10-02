Resources
Arnoldsburg, WV - Ralph Donato, 84, of Arnoldsburg, West Virginia, died on September 26th from a long term illness.

He grew up in Buena, New Jersey where he worked on Donato Brothers Farm. He was the son of Ralph and Margaret Donato.

He moved to West Virginia. He helped start the Roane County Recycle Center where he worked for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen (Parkkonen) Donato, daughter Christine Panarello, grandson Jordan Panarello, brother Felix (Judy) Donato, sons Rick Donato, deceased, Ralph Donato, Felix Donato, grandchildren Ricky Donato, Cindy Donato, Eric Donato, Anthony Donato, Tommy Donato.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
