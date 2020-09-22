Ralph M. Pierce
Vneland - Ralph Morris Pierce, 79, of Bridgeton, passed away early Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Ralph was born June 8, 1941 in Greenwich and was the son of the late Charles H. and Verna E. Pierce. After graduating from Bridgeton High School, Ralph served in the United States Navy between 1960-64 with the U.S. 7th Fleet during the Vietnam Era. Upon discharge from the military, Ralph returned home to enjoy a long career working as a Quality and Freon Manager in the chemical and chemical packaging units of E.I. Dupont and National Refrigerants. During this time, he also served twelve years as a member of the Hopewell Township Board of Education, six as board president. Ralph enjoyed teaching others about computers, attending church, working on vintage cars, travelling and spending time with his family.
Ralph received his MBA from Wilmington University. As an adjunct professor he taught various business courses at Wilmington University, Cumberland County College, Salem County College and for the Federal Department of Prisons. Additionally, Ralph was employed as a Manager of Field Operations for the United States Commerce, Department of the Census.
Ralph will be remembered for his commitment to volunteerism. He spent many hours working for Inspira Health Network, the Community Food Bank of NJ and the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Talent Network.
Ralph is survived by his two daughters, Danielle Pierce Bozarth (Tom) of Versailles KY; Dionne Pierce Dosa (David) of Barrington, RI and his four grandchildren, Alex and Zachary Tussey and Ethan and Emma Dosa. Ralph is also survived by his life partner of 21 years, Marie Gittone of Vineland and their cat Chloe. He is predeceased by Lilia L. Pierce in 2016.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 o'clock at Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street, Bridgeton on Monday, September 28th followed by a graveside service with military honors at 11:30 at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery located on Trench Road in Hopewell Township. Pastor David L. Strope of the West Park United Methodist Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, 524 N. West Blvd., Vineland NJ 08360, or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust, Chapter 66, 446 S. Egg Harbor Rd, Hammonton NJ 08037 or to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland NJ 08360.
Written condolences and tributes may be offered to the family via the funeral home website, freitagfuneralhome.com
.