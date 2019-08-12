Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Ramon Garcia Jr. Obituary
Ramon Garcia, Jr.

Vineland - Ramon Garcia, Jr went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1968 and resided in Vineland, NJ until the time of his passing.

He is predeceased by his father, Luis Cruz, Sr., and is survived by his four children, Raymond L. Garcia, Mason Marrero, Anthony R. Lopez and Myla A. Garcia; 5 grandchildren; his mother, Josefa; siblings, Rafael, Denise and Luis; 5 nieces and nephews and 3 great nieces and nephews.

Ramon was a family man and will be missed dearly.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with a funeral service at 7:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be sent to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
