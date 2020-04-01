|
|
Ramon Rodriguez, Jr.
New Brunswick - Ramon Rodriguez, Jr. age 57 of New Brunswick, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at home.
Born and raised in Vineland, NJ to the late Zaida (Custodio) Rodriguez and Ramon N. Rodriguez, Sr., Ramon was a resident of the Vineland area for most of his life until moving to New Brunswick. He was a veteran of the US Navy with submarine training. Ramon worked in the food service industry at both the Maplewood III restaurant and Southwoods State Prison in Cumberland County, NJ. More recently he was employed by Wal-Mart and Barnes & Nobles in New Brunswick. Ramon was a loyal, dedicated and hard-working man who was respected by his peers and co-workers. He had a great sense of humor. In his younger years he was very interested in and practiced martial arts. He enjoyed auto body repair and spent lots of time working on cars throughout his life. Another hobby of his was exercising and lifting weights, which he did frequently. Most importantly, he was a loving father who adored his children.
Ramon is survived by his loving children; Belveline E. (Rodriguez) Santiago, Ray Anthony Rodriguez, and Maria Christina Navarro; his sister, Eva (Rodriguez) Sorrell and brother, Edwin Rodriguez; along with his good friends Kenneth Sorrell Sr., Thomas Atkins Jr., Lisa Viruet, Albert Colon Jr., and Aida Acevedo. He is also survived by his niece Kelsey Sorrell and his nephew Kenny Sorrell Jr. and will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in both Vineland and New Brunswick.
With care and concern for all during this pandemic, the funeral services are private. A memorial celebration of Ramon's life will be held and announced at a later date.
Please share your condolences and tributes for the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020