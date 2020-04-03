|
Ramona Rodriguez
Our beautiful mother, Ramona Rodriguez or Ramonita to those who knew and loved her, went home to be the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico on September 20, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Julio Rosa and Berta Fonseca.
Ramonita was predeceased by her beautiful, loving daughter, Linette, and grandson, Joseph Gonzalez.
She is survived by her children, Wilfredo (Frances), Jose, Ivelis, Ivan and Wilson (Maria); her husband of 56 years, Luis Rodriguez. Ramonita was stepmother to Olga Ahedo, David Rivera, Yaheliz Rodriguez, Sheila Rodriguez and Rosysela Rodriguez. Ramonita was also survived by her brother, Jesus Rosa and sisters, Julia Rosa, Antonia Benitez and Carmen Gonzalez. In all, she had 36 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, and many, many loving nieces and nephews.
Ramonita enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking for her family, sewing, putting puzzles together, the casinos and was a huge Philadelphia Phillies fan. She enjoyed spending time with all of her loved ones; friends included. Ramonita was also involved with her church family from the Divine Mercy Parish and a devoted Catholic. She was a member of the Legión De Maria.
Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be private for immediate family only. Ramonita will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020