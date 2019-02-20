Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
View Map
Hopewell Twp. - Randy W. Snyder, 61, of Hopewell Township died unexpectedly on Friday evening February 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Hundred, West Virginia and was the son of the late Lawrence E. Snyder, who died in 1966, and the late Edis June (nee Wise) Snyder Raymond. A Bridgeton area resident for most of his life, Randy lived at his current address since 2015 and was a former resident of Rosenhayn.

Since 1980 he was employed by F&S Produce Company, Inc. in Rosenhayn and had been a dedicated employee.

Randy was a car enthusiast, but his grandchildren meant the world to him.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle A. (nee Ale) Snyder, one daughter, Randy R. Hitchner and her husband Nicholas of Hopewell Twp., son Randy Wayne of Rosenhayn, two grandsons, Nicholas V. Hitchner and Noah G. Hitchner, one brother, Leonard "Danny" Snyder of Waynesburg, PA and one sister, Angela "Angel" Dixon and her husband John of Millville. Randy was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth K. Snyder (Temper Twister).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton of Friday evening February 22nd from 7 until 9.

The burial will take place privately at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
