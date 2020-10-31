Randy W. Travaline
Randy W. Travaline, 57, of Greenwich passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Born in Elmer to Michael F. Travaline and Rhoda Smith Travaline, he was the husband of Nikki Travaline. Randy had been a resident of Greenwich for 16 years, prior to that he had resided in Hopewell Twp.
Randy had been employed for the past five years at South Woods State Prison as the Assistant Engineer of Maintenance. He had been previously employed by Seabrook Brothers & Sons, Richman's Ice Cream and several other local businesses. Randy was in the Naval Reserves and was an organ donor.
In his free time, Randy enjoyed working on and collecting motorcycles, old cars and spending time with his family. Randy was a jack of all trades, able to do maintenance, mechanical and construction work. Randy was also an avid animal lover.
He is survived by; his wife, Nikki Travaline; his children, Danielle Malpica (Willy), Michelle Travaline (Nick), Michael Travaline (Chelsea) and JacobTravaline; his father, Michael F. Travaline; a sister, Stefanie Wood; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by; his mother, Rhoda Smith Travaline and two brothers, Michael Travaline and David Travaline. A memorial service will be held in Randy's honor at a later date. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com