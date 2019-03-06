|
|
Raul " Lopez Jr
Vineland - Raul "Rally" Lopez Jr., age 54 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family.
Raul was born in Vineland, New Jersey to the late Dolores "Lola" (Rodriguez) Lopez and Raul Alvarez. He was a resident of Vineland since birth and a graduate of V.H.S. with the Class of 1983. Prior to his brief illness, Raul worked as a cook at Progresso Quality Foods of Vineland for 20 years. Raul enjoyed fishing and going out on his boat, he was an avid sports fan and his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. He was the light of any event he attended and loved to share quality time with his family and friends the most.
Raul is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Juanita Lopez of Vineland. His 2 children; Nina Ragsdale and her husband Joseph and Raul Lopez III and his wife Nadia Arbona all of Vineland and 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his 2 sisters; Ibet Delatorre and husband Jose and Miriam and by his 4 brothers; John Lopez, Jose Lopez and wife Tracy, Robinson Resto and Andre Lopez.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 am at Higher Places Ministries, 40 W. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Ozzie Heredia officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Church.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 6, 2019