Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Higher Places Ministries
40 W. Landis Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Higher Places Ministries
40 W. Landis Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raul Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raul " Lopez Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raul " Lopez Jr. Obituary
Raul " Lopez Jr

Vineland - Raul "Rally" Lopez Jr., age 54 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family.

Raul was born in Vineland, New Jersey to the late Dolores "Lola" (Rodriguez) Lopez and Raul Alvarez. He was a resident of Vineland since birth and a graduate of V.H.S. with the Class of 1983. Prior to his brief illness, Raul worked as a cook at Progresso Quality Foods of Vineland for 20 years. Raul enjoyed fishing and going out on his boat, he was an avid sports fan and his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. He was the light of any event he attended and loved to share quality time with his family and friends the most.

Raul is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Juanita Lopez of Vineland. His 2 children; Nina Ragsdale and her husband Joseph and Raul Lopez III and his wife Nadia Arbona all of Vineland and 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his 2 sisters; Ibet Delatorre and husband Jose and Miriam and by his 4 brothers; John Lopez, Jose Lopez and wife Tracy, Robinson Resto and Andre Lopez.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 am at Higher Places Ministries, 40 W. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Ozzie Heredia officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Church.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now