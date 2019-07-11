|
|
Raymond E. Phelps
Dorothy - Raymond E. Phelps, 31, of Dorothy passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Texas. He was born in Vineland on August 18, 1987 and graduated from Buena Regional High School Class of 2005. Ray attended Cumberland County Votech where he received his Cosmetology/Barber license. Ray worked for several barber shops all over the South Jersey area. He was an avid Yankees and Flyers fan. Ray loved fishing, art, tattoos, movies, hanging out with his friends and his Italian family. Ray enjoyed music, singing and playing the drums. He was predeceased by his father Raymond Phelps, grandmother Jenny "Nanny", grandfather Phil Phelps "Pop", and grandmother Marie Gorrell.
Ray is survived by his parents, Deborah (Barcia) and Wayne Gorrell, sisters Alicia and Gina Gorrell, son Angelo Ace, loving girlfriend Cassie Chapa, maternal grandparents Angelo Barcia, Carol and Robert Nocella, paternal grandfather Samuel Gorrell Sr., best friend "brother" Michael Wilcox, his boy "prince" Deveus, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends will be received Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a memorial service will begin at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to his son Angelo Ace Chapa-Phelps. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 11, 2019