Raymond H. Bings, 65 of Dividing Creek, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Vineland, NJ to the late Christian and Evelyn Bings. He was a retired glass blower and worked at Lab Glass in Vineland until his retirement.
Raymond graduated in 1972 from Vineland High School and was among the top ranked pitchers of that time. He went on to pitch at Cumberland County College and Rowan in Glassboro where he continued to excel.
He was an avid fisherman and loved all Philadelphia sports. He was an amazing father and grandfather to his children and great friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Lori; his children, Ashley Weber (Jeff), Rachel Harold (Kordell), Emily Bings and fiancé Chrys Labega; granddaughter, Ayla Rae Weber; sister, Geri Holohan and his best friends of over 50 years, Lee and Elizabeth Sayell.
To honor his wishes, Ray has requested there be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Pancreatic Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com