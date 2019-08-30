|
Raymond J. Artzberger
Millville - Our beloved father, Raymond J. Artzberger (Big Wally), 79 of Millville, passed away at the Inspira Medical Center on Tuesday after an extended illness. Born in Pittsburg, Pa., he had lived in the Millville area for over 60 years.
Prior to retirement, Ray worked as a pool installer for his brother's company, "Pools by George" for over 35 years. He also was a truck driver for Port Norris Express and also installed heatilator fireplaces.
Ray loved to spend time with his grandchildren and family. He also enjoyed going camping and was well regarded for his woodworking skills. He loved his dogs, Boomer and Munchie. He will always be remembered as "Big Wally". He built many friendships over the years, and he claimed it was all about the "Face". You would never see Big Wally without his favorite pipe !
Raymond is survived by a son: Raymond J. Artzberger, Jr. (Christine); daughters: Judith Merlino (Richard, Sr.), Patricia Cobb (Ron) and Karen Artzberger (Matt); brothers: George W. Artzberger, Jr. (Ruth) and Tom Artzberger (Beverly); sister: Shirley Moser; sister in law: Carol Lee Beck; grandchildren: Richard Merlino, Jr., Steven Merlino, Raymond Espada, Karl Smith, Jr. and Madison Whisenhunt; great grandchildren: Giana Rose Merlino, Jayden Richard Merlino and several nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his parents: George, Sr and Mildred C. Weltz; ex wife, Charlotte and life partner, Linda.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. There will be a Masonic service at 9:45 AM in the funeral home.
Written condolences may be sent to [email protected] or visit our web site, www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 30, 2019