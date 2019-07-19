|
Raymond Stephan
Vineland - Raymond W. Stephan, passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family that has been caring for him throughout his illness along with Hospice. Ray served in the US Army during the Korean War and received the Commendation Ribbon with Medal Pendant for meritorious service in combat and rose to the rank of Platoon Sergeant. Upon returning home, Ray then attended and graduated from the new Jersey State Police Academy on August 20, 1954. He served as a Trooper for 28 years and during that time he was commander of the Malaga, NJ and later Port Norris, NJ barracks. After a distinguished career, he retired in 1982 attaining the rank of Lieutenant. He then worked part time as Safety Director for Samuel Coraluzzo Co. in Vineland, NJ. He was a member of the American Legion, Post #270, Central Avenue, Minotola, NJ, where he served as a past Post Commander. Ray enjoyed fishing, watching baseball and playing Pinochle He is survived by his three daughters, Carol Carr (Gregg) of Cape Coral, FL; Joyce Wendel (Ron) of Villages, FL and Gail Sweeney (Tom), of Franklinville, NJ; Eight grandchildren; Ten great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Stephan (Kay) and his sister, Janet Bill; several nieces and nephews and his special friend, Iola Orth. Ray was predeceased by his wife, Frances Stephan; and brother, William Stephan. A special thanks to his caregivers, Genesis Melendez, Margaret and David Linn and Maybelline Gatto, RN. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Ray may be made to: New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home, 524 North West Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from July 19 to July 23, 2019