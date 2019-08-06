Services
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
62 Landis Ave
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-3613
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
62 Landis Ave
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
62 Landis Ave
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
1929 - 2019
Reba D. Gould Obituary
Reba D. Gould

Millville - Reba D. Gould of Millville, and formerly of Stow Creek Twp. passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 in the Millville Center, Genesis where she had been a resident for the past year and a half. She was 89 years old.

Born in Camden NJ on December 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred (nee Seeney) Pierce, and the wife of the late Ferdinand Gould who passed in October of 2004.

Reba worked with her late husband operating Gould Farms in Stow Creek, and for many years she cleaned houses for the Levitsky and Fogg families in the area. Being a farmer's wife, she enjoyed planting and nurturing especially roses and gladiolus. She loved cats, and especially her cat named 'Skunk'. She was a devoted caring wife, mother, and grandmother to her family.

Reba is survived by her children Beverly Carter and her husband Wayne of Fairfield Twp., and Dennis Gould of Penns Grove, her grandchildren Josette Carter, Lieutenant Commander United States Navy Michael Carter and his wife Lauren, Lesley Gould Combs, Six great grandchildren Derek Carter, Jae'lynn Combs, Jayla Combs, Mason Carter, Everett Carter, and Wyatt Carter. Besides her parents and late husband, she was predeceased by two brothers Ernest Pierce Jr., and Warren "Buzz" Pierce, and her granddaughter Aimee Carter.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. The interment will be in the family plot in Fernwood Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM prior to the services. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
