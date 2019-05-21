|
Rebecca J. Conners
Bridgeton - Rebecca J. "Becky" Conners (nee Tiger), 73, died peacefully at home on Wednesday afternoon May 15, 2019 while under the care of hospice and surrounded by her loved ones.
Survivors include son, Michael Sean Conners, daughters, Kimberly D. Bondi and Kristin Conners-Glaspey, grandchildren, Connor and Caleb Bondi, Bodhi Conners, Joey Tozer and Evan and Layla Glaspey, sisters, Barbara Knox and Susan Strodtbeck and a brother, George Tiger. She was preceded in death by a sister, Marguerite DeShields.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at the First United Methodist Church, 266 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Friday afternoon May 24th at 4 o'clock where friends will be received from 3 until 4.
The burial of the cremated remains will take place privately at Union Cemetery in Bernardsville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to First United Methodist Church, 266 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
For a full length obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 21, 2019