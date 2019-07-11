Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
1001 E Broad St
Millville, NJ
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Regina's Home
Naples, FL
Naples - Regina Naomi (Coombs) Pritchett, age 86 of Naples, FL went to be with the Lord Wednesday June 26, 2019.

Regina was predeceased by her husband, Irving Whilden Pritchett. Surviving are her son Irving Pritchett and his wife Kathleen of Hanover, MD, her daughter Kathleen Pritchett of Naples, FL her son Mark Pritchett and his wife Rebecca of Hanover, MD, grandchildren Rebecca, Heather, Mark, Jake, Katie and Autumn Pritchett, David and Kyle Baker and Sarah Baker Diaz and great-grandchildren.

Regina was born and raised in Fairton, NJ. She graduated from Bridgeton High School, class of 1952. Irving and Regina were married for 24 years and raised their children in Millville, NJ. A loving mother and homemaker, Regina enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting, cooking and being with her family.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11 AM, at Greenwood Memorial Park, 1001 E Broad St, Millville, NJ 08332.

A life celebration open house will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Regina's home in Naples FL 34110.

The family would like to thank Vitas Healthcare for all the compassion they provided to Regina and her children.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Regina's memory to your local hospice.

Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 11, 2019
