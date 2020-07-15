Regina V. Sims
Monroe Twp. - Regina V. Sims (nee Parker), 69, of the Cecil section of Monroe Twp passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday morning July 14, 2020. Regina was born & raised in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime resident of Malaga prior to moving to Monroe Twp. She was the daughter of the late Martha (Schaffer) & Charles Parker. She was pre deceased by her grandson Korey Hall, Brothers Charles, Michael & George Parker. Sister in-laws Joan Hance, & Dolores Mazzarelli.
Before retiring with 27 yrs of service, Regina was employed in the maintenance department with the Franklin Twp Board of Education & later with Helping Hands in Clayton. She loved having family parties, dancing, and hanging out with all of her friends. Regina loved spending ever minute with her husband Buddy and they just celebrated their 39th Anniversary this past Saturday.
She is survived by her husband Harold "Buddy" Sims, 3 children; Jessica Parker (Dennis), Lance Knisely (Margaret), Regina Farside (Danny), 4 step children; Lisa Werts (Dave), Michael Sims (Lisa), Richard Sims (Marianne), Tina Cubbage (John).
24 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 6 sisters & 3 brothers as well as many nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 9:30-11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice, 603 N. Broad St., Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
. Social distancing practices will be followed and a face covering is required.